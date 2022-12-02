Partners Group Holding AG Has $13.79 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 0.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

