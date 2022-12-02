Partners Group Holding AG Buys 695 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Omnicell by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 13,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

