Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 118 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. 30,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

