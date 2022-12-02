PARSIQ (PRQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $452,295.81

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $452,295.81 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

