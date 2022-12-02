Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 33,263 shares.The stock last traded at $148.35 and had previously closed at $150.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.