Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.