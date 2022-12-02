Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.12

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.12 and traded as high as C$30.92. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 326,464 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total transaction of C$38,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,188.50.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

