PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702,453 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

