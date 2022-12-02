Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Christian O. Henry Sells 45,000 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $23.56.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,051,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 710,784 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.