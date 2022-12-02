Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stake Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth $74,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials
Origin Materials Stock Performance
ORGN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
