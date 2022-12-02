Orbler (ORBR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.12 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Orbler has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $2.21 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $15.32 or 0.00090280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00508282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.72 or 0.30916125 BTC.

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

