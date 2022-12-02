Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 2.2%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,220,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,208,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.