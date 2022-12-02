Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Optiva Stock Performance
RKNEF stock remained flat at $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Optiva
Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.
