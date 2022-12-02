OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

