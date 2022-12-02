OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.23). Approximately 175,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 181,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.87.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

