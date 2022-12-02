Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 10.3%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$2.00. 220,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 114,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Down 10.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.