OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Trading Up 5.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.