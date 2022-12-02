OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $88,008.64 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00501421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.56 or 0.30498788 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.