Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.30 million-$56.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ooma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.