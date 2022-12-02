Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 43.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

