Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Trading Up 7.1 %

OG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 66,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Onion Global has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

