One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 144.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 33,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,977. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.