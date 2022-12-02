Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 11%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) traded down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51. 124,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 58,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

ONC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

