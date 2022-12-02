On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Shares Up 0.6%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 74,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,714% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.