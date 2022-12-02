OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $436,662.21 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

