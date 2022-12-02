OMG Network Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00007155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $170.57 million and $39.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

