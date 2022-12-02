OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

