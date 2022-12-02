Oak Street Health (OSH) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.59 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.54

Risk and Volatility

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 41.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Given Oak Street Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health peers beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

