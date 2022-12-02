NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,927 shares.The stock last traded at $4,700.20 and had previously closed at $4,739.86.
NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,235.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4,232.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NVR by 98.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 26.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 331.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
