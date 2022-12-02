NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,927 shares.The stock last traded at $4,700.20 and had previously closed at $4,739.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,235.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4,232.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NVR by 98.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 26.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 331.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

