NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 4,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

