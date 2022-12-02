Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 4%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

