Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,448. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

