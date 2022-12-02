Numeraire (NMR) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00067077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $67.21 million and $2.10 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

