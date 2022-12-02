NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $73.32 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $73.32 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00509348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.14 or 0.30980971 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

