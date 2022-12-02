NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $89.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 61.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.