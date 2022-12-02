Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 2.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 10,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

The company has a market cap of C$358.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

