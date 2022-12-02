Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.33

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $15.98. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 125,360 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

