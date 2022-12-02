Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 492,861 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.