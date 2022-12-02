Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $235.82.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

