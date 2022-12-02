Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Boosted by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.97. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,267. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

