Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $49,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

