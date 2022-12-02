Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,459 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $64,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after buying an additional 63,317 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,060.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,826.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

