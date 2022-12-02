Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,781,000 after buying an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

