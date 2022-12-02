Nordea Investment Management AB Has $85.68 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Aflac worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.