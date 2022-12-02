Nordea Investment Management AB Has $43.01 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $43,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

