Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

