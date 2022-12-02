Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $50,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

