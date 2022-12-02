Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Fastenal worth $59,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

