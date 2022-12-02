Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $54,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

