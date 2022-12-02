Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 229,805 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $89,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

